Major speed bust made in Phetchabun
Thailand
General

Two men arrested after 1.6m speed pills, 30kg of crystal meth and weapons seized

published : 7 May 2022 at 18:07

writer: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom

A suspect points at packages containing speed pills and crystal methamphetamine during a raid on his house in Lom Sak district of Phetchabun. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom)
PHETCHABUN: Two men have been arrested with more than 1.6 million speed pills and 30 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and weapons seized in Lom Sak district of this lower northern province.

Local police and drug suppression officers apprehended Sathit Dee-in, 32, and Thanphisit Robroo, 42, during raids on their houses on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

The officers seized sacks containing 1,685,258 speed pills, two sacks containing 30kg of crystal methamphetamine, an airsoft gun with ammunition, a CZ 9mm semi-automatic handgun with 10 bullets, three mobile phones, a Nissan Cefiro car and a Toyota Fortuner.

The duo have been charged with colluding to possess illicit drugs with intent to sell and illegal possession of firearms, said police.

Fertiliser sacks containing illicit drugs were seized from two suspects in Phetchabun province on Friday. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom)

