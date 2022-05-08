8,081 new Covid cases, 54 more deaths

A vendor wearing a face mask amid the Covid-19 outbreak packs orchids at the Pak Khlong Talat wholesale flower market on April 12, 2022. (AFP photo)

The country registered 8,081 more Covid-19 cases and 54 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 8,450 new cases and 58 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on -day morning.

There were 8,077 local cases and four imported cases.

On Saturday, 10,588 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,324,850 Covid-19 cases, including 2,101,415 cases this year, with 4,204,483 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,088 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,390 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.