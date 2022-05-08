Norwegian man found dead in Pattaya house

Two forensic police officers collect evidence at the house of a Norwegian man found dead in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri province on Saturday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: An elderly Norwegian man was found dead in the bathroom of a house in Bang Lamung district east of Pattaya late on Saturday night. He was believed to have committed suicide, police said.

Pol Capt Manod Thipvej, a Bang Lamung police investigator, said police, rescue workers and forensic experts went to house No 112/69, a one-storey townhouse, at Moo 11 village in tambon Nong Prue after being alerted to the death at 11.30pm.



In the bathroom they found the body of the 74-year-old man hanging by the neck from a red rope tied to the ceiling. There were cuts in both of his wrists, a leg and the neck. The bathroom floor was covered in blood.



A message written in red, "BEN KILLED ME I WILL BE ONE GHOST IN THE HOUSE 100%", was found on the bathroom wall.



A piece of paper with the same message, written in red, was found on the bathroom floor.



Tassawan Siwirit, 43, the housekeeper, said the man had often complained about an illness and once talked about taking his own life.



Late on Saturday night, she knocked on the door, but nobody answered. She went into the house and found the man dead in the bathroom. She called the police.



Pol Capt Manod said there were no traces of a struggle in the house. Experts from the Chon Buri forensic department were examining the handwritten messages on the wall and the piece of paper.



The body was sent to a hospital for an autopsy.