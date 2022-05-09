6,488 new Covid cases, 55 more deaths

Section
Thailand
General

published : 9 May 2022 at 07:55

writer: Online Reporters

Visitors mimic the statues at the base of a golden chedi at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha inside the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Sunday. Foreign arrivals have increased since the country reopened its borders on May 1. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
The country registered 55 more Covid-19 fatalities and 6,488 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with the 54 coronavirus-related fatalities and 8,081 new cases reported on Sunday morning.

There were 6,484 local cases and four imported ones.

On Sunday, 12,755 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 84,957 others were receiving treatment (down from 91,279 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,331,338 Covid-19 cases, including 2,107,903 this year, with 4,217,238 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,143 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,445 so far this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
