Job seekers from Laos caught on Mekong river bank
Thailand
General

published : 9 May 2022 at 10:10

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

Navy soldiers of the Mekong Riverine Unit record the details of Lao job seekers who were caught for illegal entry in Nakhon Phanom's That Phanom district late on Saturday night. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)
NAKHON PHANOM: A patrol of the Mekong Riverine Unit arrested 57 Lao nationals who illegally crossed the Mekong river in long-tail boats to That Phanom district of this northeastern border province late on Saturday night.

Capt Chatchawal Toroong, the Nakhon Phanom MRU commander, said the patrol intercepted them on the  river bank in tambon Nam Kam as they were leaving on three pickups.

Six guides, four Thaia and two Lao, were also arrested.

Yodchai Netwong, 45, one of the Thai guides, said they were hired by Lao businessmen to take the border  crossers to promised jobs in Thailand. The guides were being paid 1,500-3,000 baht per head depending on the travelling distance.

Capt Chatchawal said Lao workers are currently in high demand by Thai businesses.

