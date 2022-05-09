Heavy rain warning for South

The Meteorological Department has warned people in the South to brace for heavy to very heavy rain that may cause flash floods and overflows on Monday and Tuesday, influenced by tropical storm Asani.

The 5am forecast said tropical storm Asani is currently centred over the Bay of Bengal with a maximum sustained wind of about 105kph and is moving in northwest at 16kph.



The storm has no direct effect on Thailand but will strengthen the prevailing wind over Thailand, the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.



As a result, continuous rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely in the South. People should beware of severe weather conditions which may cause flash floods and overflows.



Wind waves in the Andaman Sea are exected up to 2 metres high, 1-2 metres in the Gulf of Thailand and above 2m during thundershowers. All vessels should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers.