Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Heavy rain causes Songkhla flooding
Thailand
General

Heavy rain causes Songkhla flooding

published : 9 May 2022 at 14:48

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Soldiers from the 5th Infantry Regiment wade through waste-deep water to help to flooded villagers in Songkhla's Sadao district on Monday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
Soldiers from the 5th Infantry Regiment wade through waste-deep water to help to flooded villagers in Songkhla's Sadao district on Monday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Three villages and farmland along the banks of Khlong U-tapao in Sadao district were inundated when the canal overflowed after several days of continuous rain.

Crop fields, rubber plantations, fruit orchards and Moo 4, 7 and 8 villages of tambon Prik were under water on Monday. The flooding in the villages was almost one metre deep.

Troops from Company 5021 of the 5th Infantry Regiment were dispatched with flat-bottom boats to help residents move belongings to high ground. Bed-ridden villagers were evacuated.

The flooding was expected to extend into other areas of Sadao and Khlong Hoy Khong districts.

The Meteorological Department warned on Monday morning of more rain to come in the South, with prevailing winds being strengthened by tropical storm Asani to the west in the Bay of Bengal.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

End of the road

Suchinda "Jeh Kiew" Cherdchai puts Cherdchai Tour up for sale, citing the diesel price hike as the last straw in her decision to offload her troubled interprovincial bus business.

16:02
Business

Bitcoin flirts with lowest level since 2021 as equities swoon

Bitcoin is falling toward levels last seen in July 2021, part of a wider retreat in cryptocurrencies amid a global flight from riskier investments.

15:23
Business

Diesel capped at B32 this week

The state oil fund committee decided on Monday not to halve the subsidy for standard B5 diesel and continue capping the pump price at 32 baht per litre this week.

14:59