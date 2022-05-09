Section
Covid alert level lowered after new cases drop
Thailand
General

published : 9 May 2022 at 18:59

writer: Online Reporters

A girl paints a cartoon character while waiting to observe possible side-effects from a Covid-19 shot received at Bang Sue Grand Station on April 29. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
The Public Health Ministry moved the Covid-19 alert down one level on Monday as the country remains on course to declare the coronavirus an endemic disease.

Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the lowered level was due to the improving Covid-19 situation in the country.

The number of new infections are falling in most provinces, the official said, as are the number of fatalities.  

The Covid-19 alert status was reduced from Level 4 to 3. The main difference between the two stages is that people can enter entertainment venues and crowded places with caution. Level 4 encourages people to stay away from those places.

The number of new infections has dropped below 10,000 for eight consecutive days, while the 55 new deaths announced Monday are less than the 126 reported on April 4.

Dr Opas said the country was in transition from treating the coronavirus as a pandemic to an endemic disease as more provinces registered fewer new infections.

Thailand aims to declare Covid-19 an endemic disease on July 1.

