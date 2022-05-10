6,230 new Covid cases, 53 more deaths

A medical worker consults a patient at Taksin Hospital, one of nine City Hall-run facilities offering treatment to people suffering from long Covid. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The country registered 53 more Covid-19 fatalities and 6,230 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 55 coronavirus-related fatalities and 6,488 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 6,226 local cases and four imported ones.

On Monday, 11,132 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 80,002 others were receiving treatment (down from 84,957 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,337,568 Covid-19 cases, including 2,114,133 this year, with 4,228,370 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,196 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,498 so far this year.