Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
6,230 new Covid cases, 53 more deaths
Thailand
General

6,230 new Covid cases, 53 more deaths

published : 10 May 2022 at 07:47

writer: Online Reporters

A medical worker consults a patient at Taksin Hospital, one of nine City Hall-run facilities offering treatment to people suffering from long Covid. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
A medical worker consults a patient at Taksin Hospital, one of nine City Hall-run facilities offering treatment to people suffering from long Covid. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The country registered 53 more Covid-19 fatalities and 6,230 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 55 coronavirus-related fatalities and 6,488 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 6,226 local cases and four imported ones.

On Monday, 11,132 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 80,002 others were receiving treatment (down from 84,957 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,337,568 Covid-19 cases, including 2,114,133 this year, with 4,228,370 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,196 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,498 so far this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
World

Pulitzer Board honours Ukrainian journalists covering Russia's war

NEW YORK - The Pulitzer Prize Board honoured Ukrainian journalists on Monday for their "courage, endurance and commitment to truthful" coverage of Russia's invasion of their country.

08:45
Thailand

Govt says it's ready to deal with flood risk

The Royal Irrigation Department is preparing to deal with an increased risk of flooding with greater volumes of rain expected this year.

08:04
Thailand

6,230 new Covid cases, 53 more deaths

The country registered 53 more Covid-19 fatalities and 6,230 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

07:47