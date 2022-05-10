Fewest daily Covid cases since Jan 6 announced Tuesday

A medical worker consults a patient at Taksin Hospital in Bangkok, one of nine City Hall-run facilities offering treatment to people suffering from long Covid. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The country registered 6,230 new Covid-19 cases during the previous 24 hours, the third consecutive day the number declined and the fewest since Jan 6, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning. The 53 additional fatalities marked the lowest daily toll since March 5.

The new numbers compared with 6,488 new cases and 55 coronavirus-related fatalities announced on Monday morning.

As well as the 6,230 new Covid cases confirmed by PCR tests, there were 3,424 positive results from antigen tests over the previous 24 hours. This would raise the total to 9,654.

As of Monday, a total of 80,002 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 84,957 on the previous day), including 29,108 in hospitals (down from 29,171). Among the remainder 10,374 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (up from 9,970) and 40,157 in home/community isolation (down from 45,455).

Of those in hospital, 1,481 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (down from 1,522) and 715 dependent on ventilators (down from 738).

Of the seriously ill patients, Bangkok had the most cases at 123, followed by 74 in Nakhon Ratchasima, 68 in Ubon Ratchathani, 55 in Udon Thani and 49 in Phitsanulok.

The 24-hour period also saw 11,132 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the 6,230 new Covid cases consisted of 6,210 in the general population, 16 among prison inmates and four new arrivals from other countries - Germany, Japan, the United States and Myanmar.

Of the new infections in the general population, 6,198 were confirmed at hospitals and 12 via mass testing.

Bangkok continued to lead the most daily cases at 2,144, followed by 236 in Buri Ram, 235 in Khon Kaen, 209 in Surin, 193 in Samut Prakan, 185 in Chon Buri, 175 in Nakhon Ratchasima, 148 in Ubon Ratchathani, 136 in Nonthaburi and 122 in Roi Et.

(Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand)

According to the CCSA, the 53 people who died were aged from 23 to 101 years and included one Korean.

Bangkok logged four new deaths and there were three fatalities in the adjacent provinces of Nonthaburi (2) and Samut Prakan (1).

Other central plains provinces further from the capital had 11 deaths - two each in Rayong and Chachoengsao and one each in Chon Buri, Prachin Buri, Sing Buri, Lop Buri, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The North reported 15 deaths - four in Chiang Rai, three in Sukhothai, two each in Kamphaeng Phet, Phayao and Phitsanulok and one each in Lamphun and Mae Hong Son.

The Northeast saw 17 new fatalities - three each in Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Ratchasima and Roi Et, two each in Yasothon and Nong Bua Lam Phu and one each in Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom.

The South had three deaths in Songkhla, Satun and Phuket.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,337,568 Covid-19 cases, including 2,114,133 this year, with 4,228,370 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,196 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,498 so far this year.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 333,760 in 24 hours to 517.74 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 1,076 to 6.28 million.

The US had the most cases at 83.69 million, up 50,718, and the most deaths at 1.02 million, up 103.