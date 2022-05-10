Section
Prison visits to resume from May 16
Prison visits to resume from May 16

published : 10 May 2022 at 17:05

writer: King-oua Laohong

The Corrections Department will from next week gradually allow relatives to resume visiting inmates at 124 prisons where the Covid-19 situation has improved, after a year-long ban, department director-general Ayut Sinthoppan said on Tuesday.

Mr Ayut said while family visits would return to normal at 124 prisons, 19 others where the Covid-19 situation had not improved would remain off limits.

Since April last year the Corrections Department has not allowed relatives to visit prison inmates, but online meetings were allowed. 

Beginning May 16, relatives could book visits in advance, he said. They would have to show proof of being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, or having been cleared by an antigen or RT-PCT test in the 24 hours before the visit. 

Visits would be limited to four rounds of 15 minutes each a day, two in the morning and two in the afternoon, he said.

