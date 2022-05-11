New Chao Phraya bridge to be completed next year
published : 11 May 2022 at 15:38
writer: Supoj Wancharoen
Construction of the country's widest river bridge, over the Chao Phraya in Bangkok, is expected to be completed next year.
The eight-lane bridge is being built parallel to the Rama IX Bridge.
It is a two-kilometre-long cable-stayed structure, part of the Rama III-Dao Khanong-Western Ring Road expressway project. It was designed to withstand a maximum wind speed of 270 kilometres per hour, equivalent to a tornado.
The bridge is costing 6.6 billion baht. Its completion will relieve traffic congestion on the adjacent cable-stayed Rama IX Bridge, which is 35 years old and needs repairs.
A source who confirmed the planned completion date said the expressway authority is seeking a royally sponsored name for the new landmark bridge, to honour His Majesty the King.