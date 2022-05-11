New Chao Phraya bridge to be completed next year

Section
Thailand
published : 11 May 2022 at 15:38

writer: Supoj Wancharoen

An artist's impression of the newest and widest bridge across the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. (Photo supplied)
Construction of the country's widest river bridge, over the Chao Phraya in Bangkok, is expected to be completed next year.

The eight-lane bridge is being built parallel to the Rama IX Bridge.

It is a two-kilometre-long cable-stayed structure, part of the Rama III-Dao Khanong-Western Ring Road expressway project. It was designed to withstand a maximum wind speed of 270 kilometres per hour, equivalent to a tornado.

The bridge is costing 6.6 billion baht. Its completion will relieve traffic congestion on the adjacent cable-stayed Rama IX Bridge, which is 35 years old and needs repairs.

A source who confirmed the planned completion date said the expressway authority is seeking a royally sponsored name for the new landmark bridge, to honour His Majesty the King.

