School drops military uniform for kindergarten after complaints

Display samples of the camouflage outfit that kindergarten pupils in Level 3 at Anuban Kanchanaburi School were required to wear every Thursday.

KANCHANABURI: A primary school decided on Wednesday to cancel a requirement that kindergarten pupils at Level 3 wear military-style camouflage clothing for a "patriotic activity" in the new semester, after parents grumbled about the cost of yet another school uniform.

Anuban Kanchanaburi School director Narong Mukdasaengsawang said after a meeting of the school executive on Wednesday that K3 pupils do not need to wear the camouflage outfit for the school's "Army Guarding the Country" programme.

The weekly activity would continue, but they could wear normal school uniform, he said. The school would inform parents of the decision through its LINE group.

It was an abrupt turn around. On Tuesday Mr Narong had affirmed the military-style uniform was mandatory for the programme, but said the school would meet half of the cost to ease the burden on families.

A parent recently posted a Facebook message complaining about having to buy too many uniforms for the school. The message was picked up on Tuesday by the popular Mor Lab Panda Facebook account, which invited criticism.

"Is this a military cadet school?" one commentator replied on Wednesday.

"I thought I was in North Korea," another said. (continues below)

Anuban Kanchanaburi School director Narong Mukdasaengsawang defends the "patriotic activity" for pupils. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

Anuban Kanchanburi requires K3 students to wear normal school uniform on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, they have to wear a gym suit, and every Friday a vest with the symbol of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to show the grouping's unity.

The "Army Guarding the Country" activity is slotted on Thursday for the semester starting next Tuesday. It is held at the 9th Infantry Division in Muang district.

Mr Narong said the activity is aimed at making pupils love the nation, appreciate the country's history and to build discipline. It was only for students in K3, or around 6-years-old.

Anuban Kanchanaburi School has about 180 K3 pupils this year.

Mr Narong said parents had agreed to the activity at a meeting on preparations for the new term.

The school in Muang district is under the Education Ministry. It provides clases from the first level of kindergarten to Pathom 6 (Level 6) and had 1,828 students last year.