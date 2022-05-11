Name the baby seal at Songkhla Zoo

A staff member feeds the seal pup and her mother at Songkhla Zoo. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Songkhla Zoo will run a competition to find a name for its new seal pup, the first there in 24 years, with a prize of 10,000 baht.

Zoo director Wanchai Tanwattana said the baby seal, a female, is two weeks old. She was born on April 27 at 3.35pm. The father was Pipo and mother was Conney.



It is the first seal born at the zoo in 24 years.



Mr Wanchai said the zoo will run a competition to name its new addition. Each entrant could submit only one name. Entries would close on May 31.



The name may be in Thai or English, and should be captivating.



The winner would get 10,000 baht.



The names submitted by competitors would be announced on the zoo's Facebook page on June 10.