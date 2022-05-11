Lazada asked to explain controversial online promotion

Prime Minister's Office Minister Anucha Nakasai. (File photo)

The Office of the Consumer Protection Board has asked Lazada to explain a controversial online video promotion that may have breached consumer protection law.

Prime Minister's Office Minister Anucha Nakasai, who oversees the OCPB, said on Wednesday he had ordered the consumer agency to look into the online commercial for e-commerce platform Lazada that drew a barrage of criticism for inappropriate content.

The OCPB reported that the Lazada promotion may be in breach of Section 22 of the Consumer Protection Act, which states “An advertisement shall not contain any statement which is unfair to consumers or any statement which may produce adverse effects on society at large”.

The advertisement in question may be in breach the law regarding a statement that directly or indirectly supported violation of the law or morality, and a statement causing disunity or prejudicial to unity of the people, Mr Anucha said.

The OCPB had sent a letter on May 6 to ask Lazada to explain the matter. If found to beach the Consumer Protection Act, the OCPB will take drastic action against it, said the minister.

On Monday, the army chief issued an order prohibiting all troops, units and organisations under his command from buying products sold through Lazada's online platform in protest at the promotional video, which was said to contain a slight to the royal family.

The online advertisement for the e-platform was made by transgender influencer Aniwat Prathumthin, known by the social media alias Nara Crepe Katoey, in which she and another woman appeared to mock the disabled.

The video features Nara and a wheelchair-bound woman, identified as Thidarat Chaokuwiang, having fun and joking with each other about discount clothing. It drew criticism from many netizens, some of whom believed the outfit worn by the disabled person was an oblique reference to the royal family.