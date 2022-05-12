Measures sought for nightspots

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

The public health committee has asked the Department of Disease Control (DDC) to seek effective Covid-19 measures if nightclubs, bars and other night entertainment venues are allowed to reopen.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday said the country has logged lower numbers of infections and deaths daily, a sign of the transition to an endemic phase.

According to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), there were 17,386 new cases on Wednesday including 9,736 positive results from antigen tests while fatalities dropped below 100 for the first time since May 1. There were 56 Covid-19 deaths.

"This is the result of the efforts by those who strictly comply with Covid-19 prevention measures and the high ratio of people who have received Covid-19 vaccination," he said.

Currently, more than 134 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, 81% of which were the first dose.

Among senior citizens, 84% have received a first dose, 80% a second shot and 42% a booster.

The government recently lowered its Covid-19 alert from Level 4 to Level 3, allowing daily activities to resume with fewer restrictions.

But night entertainment venues such as pubs, bars and karaoke parlours have not yet reopened.

To proceed to the next step, the ministry consulted with the DDC to seek measures to help such venues resume operations and try to find measures to encourage foreign tourists to wear face masks at all times.

"Right now controlling the disease is not a problem but controlling people's behaviour is. We still need to encourage people to put on face masks," he said.