8,019 new Covid cases, 59 more deaths
Thailand
General

8,019 new Covid cases, 59 more deaths

published : 12 May 2022 at 07:44

writer: Online Reporters

A teacher cleans a table at a school run by City Hall on Wednesday. Schools across the country will resume on-site learning in the new term, which begins next week. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
A teacher cleans a table at a school run by City Hall on Wednesday. Schools across the country will resume on-site learning in the new term, which begins next week. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country registered 59 more Covid-19 fatalities and 8,019 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with the 56 coronavirus-related fatalities and 7,650 new cases reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 8,016 local cases and three imported ones.

On Wednesday, 8,807 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 77,427 others were receiving treatment (down from 78,274 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,353,237 Covid-19 cases, including 2,129,802 this year, with 4,246,499 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,311 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,613 so far this year.

