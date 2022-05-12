Section
Siriraj Hospital offering walk-in Moderna vaccine service
Thailand
General

Siriraj Hospital offering walk-in Moderna vaccine service

published : 12 May 2022 at 14:39

writer: Online Reporters

The Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital offers walk-in Moderna vaccination services for the public, starting this Thursday. The services are offered on days set by the hospital. (Bangkok Post file photo)
The Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital offers walk-in Moderna vaccination services for the public, starting this Thursday. The services are offered on days set by the hospital. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital is offering free walk-in Moderna Covid-19 vaccination for 1,400 people a day this Thursday, and on May 20, May 27, June 1 and June 8.

The announcement said the faculty earlier opened online Moderna vaccination bookings for its hospital  personnel, with registration via QR Code.  As there was an adequate supply of Moderna vaccine, it was now being offered to the general public, including relatives of faculty personnel.

A staff member who answered a phone call to the hospital said there was no charge.  

Dates to get a full or half dose of vaccine are as follows: 

- A full dose of Moderna vaccine available on May 12, May 20, May 27 and June 8.

- Half doses of Moderna vaccine available on June 1.

The walk-in vaccination service is available for 1,400 people a day from 8.30am to 2.30pm on the above-dates at Rajapattayalai Auditorium in Bangkok's Bangkok Noi district, Siriraj Hospital said on its sirirajpr Facebook page.

Siriraj Hospital announces walk-in Moderna Covid-19 vaccinations for 1,400 people a day on May 12, May 20, May 27, June 1 and June 8. (Photo: sirirajpr Facebook page)

