7,779 new Covid cases, 56 more deaths

A girl is vaccinated against Covid-19 in Nonthaburi province early this month. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country registered 56 more Covid-19 fatalities and 7,779 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 59 coronavirus-related fatalities and 8,019 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

There were 7,777 local cases and two imported ones.

On Thursday, 9,286 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 75,864 others were receiving treatment (down from 77,427 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,361,016 Covid-19 cases, including 2,137,581 this year, with 4,255,785 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,367 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,669 so far this year.