Holidaymakers flock to Pattaya's Koh Lan

Holidaymakers arrive at a pier on Koh Lan, just 8 kilometres offshore from Pattaya, on the first day of the four-day weekend. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Holidaymakers flocked to Koh Lan, offshore from Pattaya beach, on Friday - the first day of the four-day government weekend. Rooms were booked out.

Thousands of visitors arrived in Pattaya, in Bang Lamung district of this eastern province. Koh Lan was a prime destination. Tourists packed ferries to the popular island just 8 kilometres offshore.

All accomodation on the island was filled.

Hotel operator Kanchananop Sukkhee said all hotels and resorts reported 100% occupancy. Visitors who could not find rooms enjoyed their time shopping, eating and swimming - and were then forced to return to the mainland.

There were 2,000 rooms on the island, and more than 10,000 visitors, he said.