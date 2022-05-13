Holidaymakers flock to Pattaya's Koh Lan

Section
Thailand
General

published : 13 May 2022 at 15:33

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Holidaymakers arrive at a pier on Koh Lan, just 8 kilometres offshore from Pattaya, on the first day of the four-day weekend. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
CHON BURI: Holidaymakers flocked to Koh Lan, offshore from Pattaya beach, on Friday - the first day of the four-day government weekend. Rooms were booked out.

Thousands of visitors arrived in Pattaya, in Bang Lamung district of this eastern province. Koh Lan was  a prime destination. Tourists packed ferries to the popular island just 8 kilometres offshore. 

All accomodation on the island was filled. 

Hotel operator Kanchananop Sukkhee said all hotels and resorts reported 100% occupancy. Visitors who could not find rooms enjoyed their time shopping, eating and swimming - and were then forced to return to the mainland. 

There were 2,000 rooms on the island, and more than 10,000 visitors, he said.

Tourists packed Koh Lan on Friday, providing a welcome and long-sought boost to local business. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

