6,736 new Covid cases, 54 more deaths

The country registered 54 more Covid-19 fatalities and 6,736 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with the 56 coronavirus-related fatalities and 7,779 new cases reported on Friday morning.

The new case numbers did not include 6,651 positive results from antigen tests over the previous 24 hours, which would raise the total to 13,387.

The new infections announced Saturday comprised 6,721 in the general population, 13 among prison inmates and two in arrivals from other countries.

As of Friday, a total of 73,333 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 75,864 the previous day), including 26,212 in hospitals (down from 26,826). Among the remainder, 10,962 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (down from 9,976) and 35,766 in home/community isolation (down from 38,658) while 393 others were not specified.

The 24-hour period also saw 9,213 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,316,769 Covid-19 cases, including 2,096,504 this year, with 4,264,998 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,421 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,723 so far this year.