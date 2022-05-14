Spurs owner Joe Lewis on holiday on Samui

Section
published : 14 May 2022 at 18:36

writer: Supapong Chaolan

The superyacht Aviva boasts a full-size indoor tennis court, a mobile office and a swimming area that opens to the sea. (Photos supplied)

SURAT THANI: Joe Lewis, the British billionaire investor and owner of Tottenham Hotspur football club, is vacationing on Koh Samui aboard the 4.5-billion-baht superyacht Aviva, Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto said on Saturday.

Mr Wichawut said officials from the navy, communicable disease control, immigration, customs and port security control had been assigned to check the boat, which is sailing under the Cayman Islands flag, and welcome its 30 crew members and seven passengers.

All crew members and passengers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and provided valid travel documents, said the governor.

British billionaire Joe Lewis counts the English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur among his assets.

“Mr Lewis and Co are the first group of tourists to visit Koh Samui via yacht since the government scrapped the Test & Go entry requirements on May 1,” he said.

“Mr Lewis has chosen to spend a vacation with his family here, and this is a good opportunity for Koh Samui and other islands to showcase their beautiful marine attractions, delicious seafood and friendly locals.”

Aviva features a full-size indoor tennis court, a mobile office and a swimming area that opens to the sea. It also has a speedboat and jet skis onboard.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List in 2021, Mr Lewis has a net worth of £4.3 billion ($5.3 billion or 183 billion baht). The 85-year-old businessman owns the superyacht, which has seven floors and measures 98.40 metres in length.

Mr Lewis began his business career as a teenager helping his father run the family’s London catering business. After selling the family business in 1979, he moved into currency trading and spends most of his time in the Bahamas where he is now a tax exile.

On Sunday he will be cheering on his football club, who will be at home to Burnley and have a chance to grab a Champions League place for next season. With two matches left in the Premier League season, Spurs are one point behind fourth-place Arsenal.

