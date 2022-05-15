6,094 new Covid cases, 51 more deaths

Visitors wearing face masks as protection against the coronavirus outbreak visit the 14th century Wat Mahathat complex in the ancient capital of Ayutthaya on Friday. (AFP photo)

The country registered 6,094 more Covid-19 cases and 51 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 6,736 new cases and 54 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

There were 6,092 local cases and two imported cases.

On Saturday, 8,601 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,373,846 Covid-19 cases, including 2,150,411 cases this year, with 4,273,599 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 2,9472 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,774 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.