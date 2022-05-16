5,238 new Covid cases, 40 more deaths

Worshippers wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus attend a religious ceremony at Phutthamonthon on Visaka Bucha Day in Nakhon Pathom province on Sunday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The country registered 5,238 more Covid-19 cases and 40 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with 6,094 new cases and 51 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Sunday morning.

There were 5,236 local cases and two imported cases.

On Sunday, 9,168 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,379,084 Covid-19 cases, including 2,155,649 cases this year, with 4,282,767 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,512 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,814 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.