3,893 new Covid cases, 38 more deaths

A boy is vaccinated against Covid-19 in Nonthaburi province early this month. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country registered 38 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,893 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 40 coronavirus-related fatalities and 5,238 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 3,890 local cases and three imported ones.

On Monday, 7,323 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 63,337 others were receiving treatment (down from 66,805 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,382,977 Covid-19 cases, including 2,159,542 this year, with 4,290,090 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,550 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,852 so far this year.