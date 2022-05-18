Superyacht of Tottenham Hotspur owner arrives in Pattaya

The Aviva superyacht is seen off Koh Samui in Surat Thani province before it crossed the Gulf of Thailand to Pattaya. (Photo supplied)

CHON BURI: One of the world's most luxurious yachts owned by Joe Lewis, the British billionaire investor and owner of Tottenham Hotspur football club, has arrived in Pattaya.

Vesselfinder.com, a ship-tracking website, reported that Aviva was anchored off Pattaya in the early hours of Wednesday after a voyage across the Gulf of Thailand from Koh Samui in Surat Thani province.

Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto said on Wednesday the superyacht had left the holiday island but did not say when it had departed for Pattaya.

The 4.5-billion-baht vessel carries 30 crew people and seven passengers, including Mr Lewis, 85.

It was anchored off Nathon beach town on Koh Samui since its arrival from Singapore on Saturday.

The governor hoped the famous ship would promote tourism for Samui and other islands.

Mr Lewis and Co are the first group of tourists to visit Koh Samui via yacht since the government scrapped the Test & Go entry requirements on May 1.