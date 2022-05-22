Section
Daily Covid deaths hit 3-month low, govt says Sunday
Thailand
General

published : 22 May 2022 at 10:09

writer: Online Reporters

A young student has her image recorded while arriving at Pimarnvit School in Narathiwat province on Friday as in-person classes in the country resumed nationwide for a new term, after years of disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (AFP photo)
Thailand's daily coronavirus-releated deaths dropped from 37 to 31, the fewest since Feb 20, the Public Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Confirmed new cases fell to 4,739, down from 5,377 the previous day. 

There were 4,734 local cases and five imported cases.

On Saturday, 7,391 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

(Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand)

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,411,494 Covid-19 cases, including 2,188,059 cases this year, with 4,325,956 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,746 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,048 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.


