One killed, three injured in Songkhla accidents

A motorcycle rammed into a signpost on Kanchanawanich road, Songkhla, early on Sunday, resulting in one death and one serious injury. (Photo supplied)

SONGKHLA: A woman was killed, and three others were injured in two accidents on Kanchanawanich (Hat Yai-Songkhla) road in Muang district early on Sunday, police said.

The first accident occurred at 3.27am when a motorcycle rammed into a signpost at Dang Khuan Hin intersection on Hat Yai-bound side of Kanchanawanich road.

The motorcyclist, Nitisak Suwanroj, 20, was seriously injured. The woman pillion rider, Thanonthan Khongnoo, 22, was killed on the spot. The injured was rushed to Songkhla Hospital for treatment.

Later at 5am, a pickup truck loaded with fruits veered off the same road and hit a lamp post in the middle of the road median under a pedestrian bridge in front of the Songkhla Rajabhat University on the Songkhla-bound side.

The driver, Sarayut Ekchaweng, 30, and the woman passenger, Yuksin Sae Jiew, 64, were slightly injured. Both were also admitted to Songkhla Hospital.