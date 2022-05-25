Teen sex-trade procurer and customer arrested, 2 underage girls rescued

Police arrest a 27-year-old man for buying sex services from a minor during a raid on a love motel in Muang district of Kanchanaburi. A 16-year-old girl who allegedly acted as a procurer was also arrested. (Photo supplied)

A teen girl who allegedly acted as a sex-trade procurer and a customer have been arrested at a love motel in Muang district of Kanchanaburi, police said.

Two rescued underage girls told police some customers forced them to take illicit drug and engage in violent sexual acts that were recorded on video.

A police team arrested Chairat Jeenkrachan, 27, on charges of depriving a minor aged over 15 but under 18 for indecency. They also arrested a 16-year-old girl (whose name was withheld) on charges of trafficking and unlawfully profiting from a minor aged over 15 but under 18 by procuring the victim for prostitution.

The arrests took place at a love motel in tambon Pak Phraek of Muang district, Pol Maj Gen Wiwat Kamchamnan, commander of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, said on Wednesday.

The arrests came after a tip-off that a gang would take a girl aged under 16 to provide sex services at the motel. The officers then rented rooms to keep a close watch. Shortly afterwards, Mr Chairat arrived in a pickup truck and rented a room.

Before long, the teen procurer arrived at the room with a 15-year-old girl, Pol Maj Gen Wiwat said. Mr Chairat then paid the procurer money for sex services from the girl. At that point, police made the arrests.

During questioning, police said the 16-year-old procurer admitted she took the girl to have sex with the customer for 1,300 baht, of which she would get 500 baht. Mr Chairat also admitted to having paid for the service.

The duo were handed over to police investigators at the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division sub-division 5 for legal action.

After arresting the suspects, the arresting team searched the love motel and found another victim, aged 14.

The two girls told police that they had worked as prostitutes for about one month. After providing sex services, they got 800 baht each time from the procurer.

They said some customers had forced them to take various types of illicit drugs, some rendering them unconscious. The customers then took clips of sexual acts, and some resorted to sexual violence, according to the girls.

The police investigators contacted concerned agencies to provide assistance to the underage girls.