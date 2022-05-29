Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
3,649 new Covid cases, 24 more deaths
Thailand
General

3,649 new Covid cases, 24 more deaths

published : 29 May 2022 at 08:00

writer: Online Reporters

A health professional prepares Covid-19 vaccination for students at Samutprakan School in Muang district of Samut Prakan last week. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
A health professional prepares Covid-19 vaccination for students at Samutprakan School in Muang district of Samut Prakan last week. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The country registered 24 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,649 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with the 38 coronavirus-related fatalities and 4,488 new cases reported on Saturday morning.

There were 3,647 local cases and two imported cases.

On Saturday, 5,622 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 44,737 others were receiving treatment (down from 46,734 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,442,648 Covid-19 cases, including 2,219,213 this year, with 4,367,939 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,972 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,274 so far this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

3,649 new Covid cases, 24 more deaths

The country registered 24 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,649 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

08:00
Thailand

Dhamma helps inmates accept fate

The Corrections Department has invited Phra Khru Phawana Viriyawat, the abbot of Wat Phutthaphot Hariphunchai in Lamphun, to teach dhamma to death-row inmates to help them accept their destiny.

07:03
Thailand

Minnows deny plot to kill budget bill

In the event the 2023 budget bill is voted down, the government will likely dissolve the House, which will inevitably result in the deliberation of the two draft laws required for a new general election being suspended.

06:45