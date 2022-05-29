3,649 new Covid cases, 24 more deaths

A health professional prepares Covid-19 vaccination for students at Samutprakan School in Muang district of Samut Prakan last week. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The country registered 24 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,649 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with the 38 coronavirus-related fatalities and 4,488 new cases reported on Saturday morning.

There were 3,647 local cases and two imported cases.

On Saturday, 5,622 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 44,737 others were receiving treatment (down from 46,734 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,442,648 Covid-19 cases, including 2,219,213 this year, with 4,367,939 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,972 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,274 so far this year.