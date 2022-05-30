Fire at electrical appliances warehouse

Firemen battle the flames at the back of the Samsung electrical appliances warehouse in Samut Prakan's Bang Phli district on Sunday night. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A fire at the warehouse of Samsung SDS Global SCL (Thailand) in Bang Phli district destroyed a large quantity of electrical appliances on Sunday night.

Pol Capt Nares Leecharoen, duty investigator at Bang Kaew, said the fire at the warehouse at Moo 13 village, off Bang Na-Trat highway in tambon Bang Phli Yai, was reported about 11pm.

About 20 fire engines from tambon Bang Phli Yai and nearby were dispatched to the scene.

When they arrived an area at the back of the large warehouse used to store electrical appliances and cardboard boxes was already engulfed in flames, which were spreading quickly.

It took them about an hour to bring the fire under control. All the stored appliances and packaging were destroyed and the building extensively damaged. The cost was still being assessed.

Security guard Lon Insee, 45, said he saw the fire as he came out of the toilet at the back of the warehouse shortly before 11pm.

Cardboard boxes stacked at the back of the warehouse were in flames and the fire was quickly spreading to electrical appliances.

He ran to the front of the warehouse to get other security guards and they rushed to the back of the warehouse and tried unsuccessfully to douse the fire with chemical extinguishers. They quickly called for help.

The cause of the fire was being investigated by forensic police.