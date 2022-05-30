Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Fire at electrical appliances warehouse
Thailand
General

Fire at electrical appliances warehouse

published : 30 May 2022 at 11:19

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Firemen battle the flames at the back of the Samsung electrical appliances warehouse in Samut Prakan's Bang Phli district on Sunday night. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)
Firemen battle the flames at the back of the Samsung electrical appliances warehouse in Samut Prakan's Bang Phli district on Sunday night. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A fire at the warehouse of Samsung SDS Global SCL (Thailand) in Bang Phli district destroyed a large quantity of electrical appliances on Sunday night.

Pol Capt Nares Leecharoen, duty investigator at Bang Kaew, said the fire at the warehouse at Moo 13 village, off Bang Na-Trat highway in tambon Bang Phli Yai, was reported about 11pm.

About 20 fire engines from tambon Bang Phli Yai and nearby were dispatched to the scene.

When they arrived an area at the back of the large warehouse used to store electrical appliances and cardboard boxes was already engulfed in flames, which were spreading quickly. 

It took them about an hour to bring the fire under control.  All the stored appliances and packaging were  destroyed and the building extensively damaged. The cost was still being assessed.

Security guard Lon Insee, 45,  said he saw the fire as he came out of the toilet at the back of the warehouse shortly before 11pm.

Cardboard boxes stacked at the back of the warehouse were in flames and the fire was quickly spreading to electrical appliances.

He ran to the front of the warehouse to get other security guards and they rushed to the back of the warehouse and tried unsuccessfully to douse the fire with chemical extinguishers. They quickly called for help.

The cause of the fire was being investigated by forensic police.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Ukrainian defenders hold out in Donbas city

KYIV/KHARKIV: European Union leaders will meet on Monday to reiterate support for Ukraine as Russian forces intensified attacks to capture Sievierodonetsk, a key city in the southeastern Donbas region that Moscow has prioritised taking over.

11:47
Thailand

Fire at electrical appliances warehouse

SAMUT PRAKAN: A fire at the warehouse of Samsung SDS Global SCL (Thailand) in Bang Phli district destroyed a large quantity of electrical appliances on Sunday night.

11:19
World

China hosts Pacific islands meeting in Fiji, security ties in focus

SUVA: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds a meeting with counterparts from 10 Pacific island nations in Fiji on Monday, midway through a diplomatic tour of the region where China's ambitions for wider security ties has caused concern among US allies.

10:39