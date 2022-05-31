'Textile Day' to honour Queen Sirikit

Their Majesties the King and Queen arrive at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok Hotel on Monday to preside over a gala dinner and the opening of a Thai textile exhibition held to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother ahead of her 90th birthday on Aug 12. (Pool Photo)

Aug 12 has been declared National Thai Textile Day to coincide with the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother who led efforts to modernise the domestic textile industry.

The decision was approved by the cabinet in its weekly meeting on Monday as part of this year's commemoration of Her Majesty the Queen Mother's 90th birthday, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who added that her tireless promotion of Thai textiles has long been cited as one of the key reasons for the revival of the domestic industry.

Gen Prayut said Her Majesty the Queen Mother had advised local weavers on ways to improve their skills as well as the quality of their fabrics, and now many locally woven contemporary garments are suitable for the most auspicious social occasions, he said.

Her Majesty the Queen Mother's efforts have helped to preserve indigenous fabric production and textile arts while the families who create the fabrics now enjoy a better quality of life from the value added to their products, said the prime minister.

Emerging from the weekly cabinet meeting, Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said the celebrations will help to educate the general public and young people about Her Majesty the Queen Mother's role in boosting the country's prosperity and raising people's standard of living.

Also, local textiles are being developed and becoming commercially competitive on the world stage. "It's about adding value to our cultural capital which will benefit the creative economy," he said.

Hand-woven textiles with unique patterns or prints are a craft passed down through generations and carry the distinct cultural identity of each community.

The Culture Ministry is to sponsor a major event as a tribute to Her Majesty The Queen Mother's contribution to Thai textiles on Aug 12 as well as hold exhibitions and forums on the subject of textile development nationwide.