Field training to resume for territorial defence students

Territorial defence, or ‘Ror Dor’, students on parade during an oath-taking ceremony at the Thai-Japan Bangkok Youth Centre in Bangkok in December 2019, just before the Covid-19 pandemic erupted. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The army will resume field training for territorial defence students in July, when the Public Health Ministry is expected to declare Covid-19 an endemic disease.

Col Sirichan Ngathong, deputy spokeswoman, said on Tuesday that third-year territorial defence students would undergo two-day field training, without staying overnight, at their local training centres.

Fourth and fifth-year students would participate in field training at Khao Chon Kai training camp in Kanchanaburi province. It would last five days for male students and three for females. The activities would be adapted to support disease control, Col Sirichan said.

Field training would resume because the local Covid-19 situation was steadily improving, the Public Health Ministry planned to declare Covid-19 an endemic disease on July 1, schools resumed on-site teaching this month and business had virtually returned to normal, the spokeswoman said.

The army suspended field training last December, during a Covid-19 outbreak, she said.