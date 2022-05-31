Police advise public on new personal data protection law

Police have provided recommendations for using personal photos, videos and other files without violating the new Personal Data Protection Act, which will come into effect on Wednesday.

Deputy police spokesman Pol Col Siriwat Deepor said on Tuesday that people can still take pictures and videos of others unintentionally and use them for personal purposes, but they must not cause damage to anyone.

Under the new law, people can post pictures and video clips of themselves with others for personal purposes online, without the intention of commercial gain or causing damage.

The deputy spokesman said the installation of CCTVs will not require a warning sign if it is intended to prevent crime and boost security.

Personal data can be used without prior permission if it complies with legal requirements and is aimed at saving people's lives, protecting individuals' interests and rights and supporting statistical research and the public interest, Pol Col Siriwat said.