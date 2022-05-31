Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Police advise public on new personal data protection law
Thailand
General

Police advise public on new personal data protection law

published : 31 May 2022 at 16:03

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Police have provided recommendations for using personal photos, videos and other files without violating the new Personal Data Protection Act, which will come into effect on Wednesday.

Deputy police spokesman Pol Col Siriwat Deepor said on Tuesday that people can still take pictures and videos of others unintentionally and use them for personal purposes, but they must not cause damage to anyone. 

Under the new law, people can post pictures and video clips of themselves with others for personal purposes online, without the intention of commercial gain or causing damage.

The deputy spokesman said the installation of CCTVs will not require a warning sign if it is intended to prevent crime and boost security.

Personal data can be used without prior permission if it complies with legal requirements and is aimed at saving people's lives, protecting individuals' interests and rights and supporting statistical research and the public interest, Pol Col Siriwat said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Russian troops take 'control' in part of key city as oil embargo agreed

Russian forces have taken partial control of a key industrial city in eastern Ukraine, a regional governor said Tuesday, hours after European Union leaders struck a deal to ban more than two-thirds of Moscow's oil imports.

18:16
Thailand

Convicted

A Kanchanaburi court convicts a 51-year-old Briton of the infamous 2014 murder of a woman whose dismembered body was found in a suitcase dumped in a river.

17:39
Thailand

6 Taiwanese arrested in Bangkok for crypto fraud

Six Taiwanese men accused of duping more than 500 people, mostly Chinese and Taiwanese nationals, into investing in fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes have been arrested during a police raid in Bangkok’s Prawet district.

17:16