BMA to improve road safety at 839 spots

Makkasan Interchange, Bangkok. (Photo: Sarot Meksophawannakul)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has resolved to step up efforts to lower the risk of traffic accidents in more than 800 spots across the capital.

A meeting of the Road Safety Operation Centre on Wednesday acknowledged the need to address areas prone to traffic accidents and to promote public participation in road safety. The meeting was attended by BMA deputy permanent secretary Chatree Wattanakhajorn and BMA's Traffic and Transport Office director Prapas Luangsirinapa.

Mr Chatree said the meeting studied the centre's progress report on traffic-prone spots, accident prevention measures during Songkran in April this year, and plans to improve 839 locations noted for high accident rates. The list previously outlined 118 spots, but 721 were added ahead of the meeting.

According to the progress report, a total 13 fatalities resulted from traffic accidents in Bangkok during Songkran, 12 of which involved motorcycles and only one involved a pickup truck, and 61.11% of the accidents involved speeding while 11.11% were attributed to drivers falling asleep behind the wheel. Other reasons included traffic violations or poor road conditions.

The centre resolved to provide guidelines for conducting surveys, finding solutions and integrating efforts to all 50 district offices of Bangkok, Mr Chatree added.