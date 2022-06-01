Diesel feeder trains link to more lines

The Red Line of the State Railway of Thailand (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will start operating diesel rail services on the Southern Line from Wednesday to serve as a feeder service for the Red Line suburban railway system and the MRT's Blue Line.

Since the launch of the Red Line, the number of commuters has gradually climbed, Ekarat Sriarayanphong, director of the SRT's Public Relations Centre director, said on Tuesday.

In order to facilitate this, the SRT will connect suburban train services on the Southern Line with the SRT's Red Line at Taling Chan Junction Station and Charan Sanit Wong Station so they can connect with the MRT's Blue Line, as well as other forms of public transport.

Diesel train services on the Southern Line deploy 20 trains a day, running between Thon Buri, Taling Chan and Nakhon Pathom stations covering 50 kilometres.

The SRT is offering a 50% discount for interchanges with its Red Line at Taling Chan Junction Station.

Passengers travelling from Nakhon Pathom to that station will pay just 20 baht instead of the regular 40 baht while those who head there from Thon Buri Station will only pay 10 baht.

The timetable for regular trains on the Nam Tok-Thon Buri section and suburban trains on the Thon Buri-Ratchaburi-Thon Buri and Suphan Buri-Bangkok sections has also been adjusted to connect with diesel rail services on the Nakhon Pathom-Taling Chan-Thon Buri section.