Police cuff woman for cannabis plant

Chon Buri: A 56-year-old woman has spent a night in police detention for growing one cannabis plant at an apartment in Sri Racha district.

Pornpimol Prakobpol was nabbed at her home by two police officers of the Sri Racha police station on Monday, according to the woman's husband, Choo Prakobpol, 55.

Mr Choo, who works as a vendor, said his wife was alone at home when the police came and took her away. He said the police claimed they were part of a team investigating missing motorcycles. The officers came across the potted cannabis plant in front of the couple's room. They then detained Ms Pornpimol and took her down to the police station for questioning.

Mr Choo said the plant, about 30 centimetres tall, was grown for its leaves which the couple used for relieving diabetes and high blood pressure.

The police told him to put up at least 15,000 baht for his wife's bail. However, he could not find the money and so his wife was remanded in police custody and spent Monday night at the station.

Thanakrit Vorathanatchakul, director of the coordination office at the Nitivajra Institute under the Office of Attorney-General, said generally there is no legal liability against individuals who grow cannabis for personal or medical use since cannabis has been removed from the narcotic plants list under the Public Health Ministry's regulation.