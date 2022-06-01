FDA launching website, app for registration of cannabis, hemp cultivation

Section
Thailand
published : 1 Jun 2022 at 15:59

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

The Food and Drug Administration is launching a phone app and a website for people to register their cultivation of cannabis and hemp plants, which are being removed from the category 5 narcotics list, FDA deputy secretary-general Withid Sariddeechaikool said on Wednesday.

From June 9, all parts of cannabis and hemp plants, except extracts containing more than 0.2% of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), will be no longer be on the narcotics list.

Dr Withid said the FDA is launching the application "ปลูกกัญ" (Plook Ganja, or plant ganja) and website http://plookganja.fda.moph.go.th where people can register their cultivation of cannabis and hemp.

People can grow it without asking for permission, just registering it.

The app "ปลูกกัญ" would be for both IOS and Android systems.

The registration of cannabis and hemp cultivation would enable authorities to know how much is being grown, and where.

The sites could also be used as a source of information for businesses to find sources of raw material for the production of cannabis and hemp-based goods.

Dr Withid said the FDA has trained officials in the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration health department and provincial administration organisations throughout the country, so they can explain to people how to register their cannabis and hemp cultivation via the app or website. 

The website was working on Wednesday afternoon. It was partly in English. 

