Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
2,560 new Covid cases, fewest this year
Thailand
General

2,560 new Covid cases, fewest this year

published : 2 Jun 2022 at 08:00

writer: Online Reporters

People throng Khao San Road in Bangkok on Wednesday night. From Wednesday pubs, bars, karaoke bars, massage parlours and other nightspots in 31 provinces classified as green zones and blue 'tourism-oriented' zones were allowed to resume operating as the government eases Covid-19 controls. Midnight closing however remains. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
People throng Khao San Road in Bangkok on Wednesday night. From Wednesday pubs, bars, karaoke bars, massage parlours and other nightspots in 31 provinces classified as green zones and blue 'tourism-oriented' zones were allowed to resume operating as the government eases Covid-19 controls. Midnight closing however remains. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The country registered 2,560 new Covid-19 cases, the fewest this year, and 34 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with the 28 coronavirus-related fatalities and 4,563 new cases reported on Wednesday morning.

(Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand)

On Wednesday, 5,605 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 36,192 others were receiving treatment (down from 39,271 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,457,580 Covid-19 cases, including 2,234,145 this year, with 4,391,307 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,081 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,383 so far this year.

-- More to follow from the afternoon briefing --

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Ruling coalition rift puts 3.2 trillion baht budget at risk

Parliament will put to vote an initial draft of the 3.19 trillion baht annual budget on Thursday, posing a key test to coup-leader-turned Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha whose ruling coalition is coming under some strain from internal divisions.

11:27
World

Denmark set to join EU’s defence pact in response to Russia’s war

Danish voters approved joining the European Union’s defence pact in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, signalling a historic shift in the country that’s shunned deeper ties with the bloc.

10:35
Thailand

Man found slain in orchard

YALA: A man was found shot dead in an orchard in Bannang Sata district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

10:32