2,560 new Covid cases, fewest this year

People throng Khao San Road in Bangkok on Wednesday night. From Wednesday pubs, bars, karaoke bars, massage parlours and other nightspots in 31 provinces classified as green zones and blue 'tourism-oriented' zones were allowed to resume operating as the government eases Covid-19 controls. Midnight closing however remains. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The country registered 2,560 new Covid-19 cases, the fewest this year, and 34 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with the 28 coronavirus-related fatalities and 4,563 new cases reported on Wednesday morning.

(Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand)

On Wednesday, 5,605 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 36,192 others were receiving treatment (down from 39,271 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,457,580 Covid-19 cases, including 2,234,145 this year, with 4,391,307 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,081 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,383 so far this year.

-- More to follow from the afternoon briefing --