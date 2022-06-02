Section
Man found slain in orchard
Thailand
General

published : 2 Jun 2022 at 10:32

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

An official takes a photo of the motorcycle found near a murdered man's body in an orchard in Yala's Bannang Sata district on Wednesday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
YALA: A man was found shot dead in an orchard in Bannang Sata district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The body was found at a farm at Bang Lang, the Moo 3 village in tambon Bacho, Pol Col Prompat Sanitsri, the Bannang Sata police chief, said.

Buraheng Roya, 43, who was from Moo 5 village in tamban Sateng Nok of Muang district, was lying dead near a motorcycle among the fruit trees. The body was sent to Bannang Sata Hospital for an autopsy.

Police were investigating whether the killing was motivated by a personal conflict or related to the insurgency in the southern region.

