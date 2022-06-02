Man found slain in orchard
published : 2 Jun 2022 at 10:32
writer: Abdullah Benjakat
YALA: A man was found shot dead in an orchard in Bannang Sata district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The body was found at a farm at Bang Lang, the Moo 3 village in tambon Bacho, Pol Col Prompat Sanitsri, the Bannang Sata police chief, said.
Buraheng Roya, 43, who was from Moo 5 village in tamban Sateng Nok of Muang district, was lying dead near a motorcycle among the fruit trees. The body was sent to Bannang Sata Hospital for an autopsy.
Police were investigating whether the killing was motivated by a personal conflict or related to the insurgency in the southern region.
- Keywords
- yala
- southern thailand
- violence