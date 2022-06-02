Emergency decree extended in deep South

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon chairs a meeting of the Emergency Situation Administration Committee on Thursday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

The emergency decree in force in Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces will be extended for another three months from June 20, but replaced by the Internal Security Act in Pattani's Yaring district.

Maj Gen Patchasak Patirupanont, an assistant spokesman for Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, said on Thursday that a meeting of the Emergency Situation Administration Committee, chaired by Gen Prawit, was briefed by the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) Region 4’s forward headquarters on the handling of the emergency situation in the far south between March 20 and May 5.

Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paojinda, National Security Council secretary-general Gen Supoj Malaniyom and deputy permanent secretary for defence Gen Sanitchanok Sangkhachan attended the meeting.

The meeting received a report on the progress of a plan to reduce areas under the emergency declaration, said Maj Gen Patchasak.

The committee agreed to lift the emergency situation in Yaring district of Pattani as the border district passed the security assessment. The 2008 Internal Security Act would be put in force in the district to prevent gaps in law enforcement.

It also agreed to extend the emergency decree in the southern border provinces, except in Sri Sakhon, Sungai Kolok, Waeng and Sukhirin disricts in Narathiwat; Yaring, Mai Kaen and Mae Lan districts in Pattani and Betong and Kabang districts in Yala for another three months from June 20 to Sept 19. The 68th extension of the decree was to allow work continuity and efficiency for the safety of lives and property of local residents.

Gen Prawit thanked soldiers, police, local officials and other agencies for their integrated efforts to perform their duties with fullest capacity and dedication. He also thanked local residents for their cooperation.