2,976 new Covid cases, 32 more deaths

People arrive at the Central Vaccination Centre at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok for Covid-19 vaccination last Sunday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The country registered 32 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,976 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 34 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,560 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

There were 2,973 local cases and three imported cases.

On Thursday, 4,238 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 34,898 others were receiving treatment (down from 36,192 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,460,556 Covid-19 cases, including 2,237,121 this year, with 4,395,545 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,113 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,415 so far this year.