Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
2,976 new Covid cases, 32 more deaths
Thailand
General

2,976 new Covid cases, 32 more deaths

published : 3 Jun 2022 at 07:50

writer: Online Reporters

People arrive at the Central Vaccination Centre at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok for Covid-19 vaccination last Sunday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
People arrive at the Central Vaccination Centre at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok for Covid-19 vaccination last Sunday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The country registered 32 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,976 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 34 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,560 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

There were 2,973 local cases and three imported cases.

On Thursday, 4,238 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 34,898 others were receiving treatment (down from 36,192 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,460,556 Covid-19 cases, including 2,237,121 this year, with 4,395,545 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,113 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,415 so far this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

2,976 new Covid cases, 32 more deaths

The country registered 32 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,976 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

07:50
Thailand

Chadchart sets sights on masks

Bangkok plans to authorise the removal of face masks as soon as possible if the notion is approved by local health and medical bodies.

06:11
Thailand

Budget bill passed

Parliament has passed the first reading of a 3.185 trillion baht draft budget bill for the 2023 fiscal year starting Oct 1, aimed at supporting an economic recovery.

06:08