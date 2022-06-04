Nightspots warned to follow rules

Bustling scenes return yesterday to Sukhumvit Soi Nana, on the second day that night entertainment venues in 14 green-zone and 17 blue-zone provinces were allowed to reopen and serve alcohol until midnight. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Entertainment venues, pubs and bars have been warned by officials to strictly comply with public health measures as they reopen due to the easing of Covid-19 measures.

This comes as such venues in 14 green-zone and 17 blue-zone provinces have been allowed to open and serve alcohol until midnight as of June 1 after long prohibitions due to the pandemic.

Assistant police chief Pol Lt Gen Torsak Sukvimol on Friday chaired a meeting with senior officers from 88 metropolitan police stations across Bangkok and the owners of 715 night venues via a virtual video call.

Pol Lt Gen Torsak told the meeting that since the June reopening, businesses have been cooperating well with the authorities in enforcing regulations to prevent a surge in infections.

Nightlife business owners must register on the Thai Stop Covid+ mobile application and have their premises inspected by non-communicable disease officials before they are given a green light to reopen.

Among those certified as safe for reopening are 34 massage parlours in Bangkok.

The assistant police chief said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was specifically concerned about opening hours that need to be monitored. The premier said the midnight closing time must be strictly obeyed.

Both customers and staff at the night venues must be fully vaccinated to enter the premises.

In Phuket, a joint inspection by the provincial office and public health agencies was carried out at night spots yesterday.

Deputy governor of Phuket Pichet Panapong said the inspection was randomly conducted at night establishments in Muang district.

Dr Muanprae Boonlom, deputy chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, said that the visits by officials would boost confidence for both businesses and customers.

Mr Pichet said that before reopening, the venues must be sanitised and have installed proper ventilation systems.

Both patrons and workers must be fully vaccinated. Violators of the rules are liable for punishment under the Communicable Diseases Act 2015, he added.

"The businesses want customers after having been closed for a long time," Mr Pichet said.

"But they need to follow regulations so that Phuket will not face a resurgence of Covid-19," he cautioned.