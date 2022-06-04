Two died in bike-pickup crash

Police and rescuers arrive at the scene of a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Tha Sala district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, on Saturday. (Photo supplied)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Two men were killed when their motorcycle collided with a pickup truck coming in an opposite direction in Tha Sala district early on Saturday.

The fatal crash occurred on Tha Sala - Nopphitam Road about 12.30am, Pol Capt Narongchai Khongchuay, deputy inspector at Tha Sala police station, said.

Police and rescue workers at the scene found Piya Siriruam, 37, and Weerasak Suksai, 39, lying dead in a pool of blood next to the motorcycle and a pickup truck, both with Nakhon Si Thammarat licence plates.

Witnesses told police the bike was travelling at high speed while trying to overtake a car before it hit the pickup truck in the opposite lane.

The motorcycle driver and pillion driver died on the spot. The motorcycle was badly damaged while the pickup truck had a damaged front section.

The police investigation is continuing.