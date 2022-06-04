Police step up patrols at nightspots after fatal brawl

Police are dispatched to patrol pubs and entertainment venues in Muang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province, following a violent brawl at a pub in which three men, including a pub security guard, were killed and another man badly injured. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Police have stepped up security patrols at night entertainment venues in Muang district, following a violent brawl in which three men were shot dead and another one seriously injured in front of a pub early Friday.

Pol Col Natthawut Thongthip, chief of Muang police, on Saturday ordered officers to step up patrols at pubs and nightspots in Muang district of this southern province following the clash between two rival groups.

The incident occurred at a car park of Club 99 pub on Phatthanakan Khu Khwang Road in the early hours of Friday. Four men were seriously wounded in the attack, and three of them were later pronounced dead.

The dead men were identified as Jirachot Srinaprom, a 21-year-old technical college student who sustained two knife wounds to the back of his neck and left ear; Supachai Chankhongchuai, a 51-year-old pub security guard who was shot in the left chest; and Naruephanart Deenu, 23, who had a stab wound to his chest.

The injured man was Natthawut Hemkang, 28. He sustained four knife wounds to his stomach.

Mr Natthawut underwent surgery and was now in a safe condition, said Pol Lt Col Montri Wannakhong, investigation chief at Muang police.

According to a police investigation, the two rival groups of young men visited the pub on that night. After the venue closed, members of the two rivals gathered at the car park. Shortly, a brawl erupted, and knives and guns were used.

Before the violence, Jirachot and Naruephanart became involved in a heated quarrel. They had gone from fistfights to knives. Naruephanart then rushed to his pickup truck to take a pistol and fired a shot at the rival group. However, the bullet hit the security guard, who tried to intervene, Thai media reported.

Police were extending the investigation to arrest those involved in the brawl.