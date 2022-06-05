Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Suspected monkeypox cases all test negative
Thailand
General

Suspected monkeypox cases all test negative

published : 5 Jun 2022 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Six suspected cases of monkeypox were ruled out on Friday following lab tests which came back negative for the virus, says the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

As of Friday, no confirmed cases of the disease have been reported in Thailand. According to the DDC, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said the spread of the virus cannot be completely controlled, and effective containment measures, such as those launched to contain Covid-19 pandemic, must be implemented.

However, monkeypox has a tendency to spread more rapidly, the WHO added.

On Friday, there was a global spike in cases in Portugal (19), the UK (11), the Netherlands (8) and the US (3).

Health officials are now monitoring arrivals from countries where monkeypox has been detected, said a DDC spokesman, adding that particular attention was being paid to travellers from some African nations, the UK, Portugal, Spain, Canada and Germany.

The DDC said the Public Health Ministry has measures in place to work with hospitals and clinics in Bangkok where those infected with monkeypox will be treated.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

A clubby home away

The parliamentary club in the grand new parliament complex in Kiak Kai, Bangkok, is drawing more than its share of attention, even though the club has yet to open.

06:00
Thailand

Suspected monkeypox cases all test negative

Six suspected cases of monkeypox were ruled out on Friday following lab tests which came back negative for the virus, says the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

05:00
Sports

Young Elephants face must-win Asian U23 battle with Malaysia

Thailand must beat Malaysia in their second Group C game on Sunday to stake a claim for a place in the quarter-finals of the AFC U23 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.

04:33