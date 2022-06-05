Suspected monkeypox cases all test negative

Six suspected cases of monkeypox were ruled out on Friday following lab tests which came back negative for the virus, says the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

As of Friday, no confirmed cases of the disease have been reported in Thailand. According to the DDC, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said the spread of the virus cannot be completely controlled, and effective containment measures, such as those launched to contain Covid-19 pandemic, must be implemented.

However, monkeypox has a tendency to spread more rapidly, the WHO added.

On Friday, there was a global spike in cases in Portugal (19), the UK (11), the Netherlands (8) and the US (3).

Health officials are now monitoring arrivals from countries where monkeypox has been detected, said a DDC spokesman, adding that particular attention was being paid to travellers from some African nations, the UK, Portugal, Spain, Canada and Germany.

The DDC said the Public Health Ministry has measures in place to work with hospitals and clinics in Bangkok where those infected with monkeypox will be treated.