3,236 new Covid cases, 28 more deaths
Thailand
General

3,236 new Covid cases, 28 more deaths

published : 5 Jun 2022 at 08:27

writer: Online Reporters

Chadchart Sittipunt (black mask) listens to a musical performance at Wachira Benchathat Park (Rot Fai Park) on Sunday. (Photo: Apichit Jinaku)
The country registered 3,236 more Covid-19 cases and 28 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 3,001 new cases and 30 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

There were 3,234 local cases and two imported cases.

On Saturday, 5,001 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,466,793 Covid-19 cases, including 2,243,358 cases this year, with 4,404,369 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,171 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,473 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

