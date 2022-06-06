More Myanmar job seekers caught en route to Malaysia

Forty-five illegal Myanmar migrants are arrested among the trees of a rubber plantation in Ron Phubun district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Friday. Details were released on Monday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Forty-five illegal Myanmar migrants were being detained at Wat Mae Setthi in Ron Phibun district on Monday after being seen hiding in a rubber plantation on Friday.

Pol Col Suthas Songsayom, the district police chief, on Monday led investigators, administrative, labour and social welfare officials to the temple to interview them.

The 29 men and 16 women were seen hiding in a rubber plantation at Moo 15 village in tambon Ron Phibun by local residents on Friday morning, and arrested later that day and detained at Wat Mae Setthi.



They said through interpreters that they entered Thailand by natural border crossings into Ranong and Chumphon provinces. They had paid 45,000-50,000 baht each to brokers for jobs in Malaysia.

From the border, they had travelled in three vans. On Thursday afternoon they arrived at the rubber plantation, where they were waiting tobe taken to jobs in Malaysia when they were caught on Friday afternoon.

Pol Col Suthas said they were charged with illegal entry and would be deported after completing legal proceedings.