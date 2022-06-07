2,224 new Covid cases, 20 more deaths

Health professionals vaccinate people against Covid-19 on a walk-in basis at the Central Vaccination Centre at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Sunday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The country registered 20 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,224 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 27 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,162 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 2,224 local cases and no imported ones.

On Monday, 4,824 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 26,889 others were receiving treatment (down from 29,509 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,471,179 Covid-19 cases, including 2,247,744 this year, with 4,414,072 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,218 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,520 so far this year.