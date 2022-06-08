Section
2,688 new Covid cases, 21 more deaths
published : 8 Jun 2022 at 07:46

writer: Online Reporters

A nurse prepares Covid-19 vaccine shots at the Central Vaccination Centre in the Bang Sue Grand Station of Bangkok on Sunday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
The country registered 21 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,688 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 20 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,224 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 2,688 local cases and no imported ones.

On Tuesday, 4,130 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 25,426 others were receiving treatment (down from 26,889 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,473,867 Covid-19 cases, including 2,250,432 this year, with 4,418,202 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,239 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,541 so far this year.

